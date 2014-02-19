FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Atos eyes 2014 growth, Worldline unit IPO
February 19, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

France's Atos eyes 2014 growth, Worldline unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Atos forecast revenue growth, and improved operating margins and free cash flow this year, and said it aimed to list its Worldline unit on the stock market to accelerate its development and take part in the consolidation of the European payments industry.

The French IT-services company posted a 0.9 percent dip in full-year sales at constant scope and exchange rates to 8.62 billion euros ($11.85 billion). Operating profit rose 14 percent to 645 million, Atos said in a statement on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.7272 euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter

