Atos H1 growth slips, operating margin strengthens
Reuters Newsmaker
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
Federal Reserve
#IT Services & Consulting
July 29, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

Atos H1 growth slips, operating margin strengthens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French IT service company Atos posted a slight drop in first-half revenue but said it expected a continued pick-up in orders during the remaining six months of the year, while the group’s operating margin improved.

Amid a slower economic environment, revenue for the first half was 4.176 billion euros ($5.61 billion), a 1.9 percent decline from the same period last year on an organic basis.

Operating profit was 274.6 million euros, for a margin of 6.6 percent of revenue, an improvement of 20 basis points on a year ago. (1 US dollar = 0.7447 euro) (Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)

