Atos confirms targets as Q1 sales slip 1.2 pct

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Atos confirmed its full-year targets as it posted a 1.2 percent drop in first-quarter sales, dragged down by its consulting and systems integration units.

Sales were 2.117 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the quarter, Atos said in a statement on Thursday.

Atos confirmed that it expects slight growth in revenue this year, with an improvement in operating margin to around 7.5 percent from 6.6 percent last year. It also sees adjusted earnings per share 25 percent higher than in 2012. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)