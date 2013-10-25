FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atos Q3 revenue falls, keeps 2013 profit targets
October 25, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Atos Q3 revenue falls, keeps 2013 profit targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French IT-services company Atos said third-quarter revenue fell 1.8 percent on a like-for-like basis, hit by weak demand in Europe, though it kept its full-year profitability targets on Friday.

Atos said group revenue fell to 2.09 billion euros ($2.88 billion) from 2.13 billion in the year-ago period.

It said 2013 revenue would be “nearly stable” compared with 2012, while its operating margin would rise to 7.5 percent of revenue and free cash flow would be above 350 million euros, as previously forecast. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

