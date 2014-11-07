Atos eyes 5 pct revenue growth in 2014

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French IT service firm Atos said on Friday it expected 2014 reported revenue to rise by around 5 percent, helped by the recent acquisition of IT services group Bull.

On a like-for-like basis, Atos predicted full-year revenue would be nearly stable after it posted a 0.9 percent decline in like-for-like third quarter sales to 2.209 billion euros.

Atos kept its goal for a 2014 operating margin of between 7.5 percent and 8 percent of sales, including four months of Bull consolidation. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)