May 7, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Atos launches Worldline unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - French IT services company Atos announced the launch of the stock market listing of its Worldline payment and transactions processing unit on Wednesday.

Worldline is targeting 3-4 percent organic revenue growth this year, with the rate progressively increasing through 2017, according to a presentation.

Worldline is also aiming to achieve a 50 basis-point rise in its margin this year, and a 250 basis-point improvement versus 2013 by 2017. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

