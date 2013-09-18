Atossa signs breast device deal with McKesson, shares surge

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Atossa Genetics Inc said an affiliate of U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp would distribute its device used to collect breast fluid for cancer detection.

Atossa shares jumped as much as 56 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the exchange.

The device, the MASCT system, is used in clinics for non-invasive collection of breast fluid.

The fluid is then analyzed at Atossa’s unit, the National Reference Laboratory for Breast Health, using the company’s Forecyte devices to assess breast cancer risk.

Sidoti & Co analyst Jack Wallace said this was good news for Atossa, as the company ties up with a key player.

Atossa’s stock was up 40 percent at $6.84 on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Kirti Pandey)