BRIEF-Atoss Software H1 sales up 7 percent at EUR 18.8 million

July 22 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG : * Says growth continues with the best half-year in company’s history * Says H1 sales up 7 percent at EUR 18.8 million, operating profits (EBIT) were

10 percent higher at EUR 4.7 million * Says orders on hand for software licenses as of June 30 increased from EUR

3.6 million to EUR 4.7 million * Says H1 net income rose from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 3.5 million * Says expects highly positive development to be sustained in H2 and therefore

also in FY 2014 as a whole * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage