Danish fund ATP picks Citi exec to replace Rohde
December 13, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Danish fund ATP picks Citi exec to replace Rohde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - ATP, Denmark’s biggest pension fund, appointed a Citigroup executive as its new CEO on Thursday after its current head was selected to become the country’s next central bank governor, the fund said in a statement.

ATP, which manages 82 billion Danish crowns ($14.33 billion)in assets, picked Carsten Stendevad, Global Head of Citi’s Financial Strategy Group, to replace Lars Rohde, who will head Denmark’s Nationalbank from Feb. 1.

Stendevad, 39, a native of Denmark, has been with Citi since 2002 after roles with McKinsey & Co and the Danish central bank.

