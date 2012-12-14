FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Danish fund ATP picks Citi exec to replace Rohde
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Danish fund ATP picks Citi exec to replace Rohde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph, corrects to 620 billion, from 82 billion.)

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - ATP, Denmark’s biggest pension fund, appointed a Citigroup executive as its new CEO on Thursday after its current head was selected to become the country’s next central bank governor, the fund said in a statement.

ATP, which manages 620 billion Danish crowns ($109 billion) in assets, picked Carsten Stendevad, Global Head of Citi’s Financial Strategy Group, to replace Lars Rohde, who will head Denmark’s Nationalbank from Feb. 1.

Stendevad, 39, a native of Denmark, has been with Citi since 2002 after roles with McKinsey & Co and the Danish central bank. ($1 = 5.7006 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.