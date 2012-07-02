FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ATP strikes gas in Israel, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ATP strikes gas in Israel, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - ATP Oil & Gas Corp said it discovered natural gas at one of its wells off the coast of Israel, sending its shares up 14 percent.

The Shimshon well encountered more than 62 feet of natural gas pay in the Bet Guvrin sands, the company said.

The discovery comes a month after the company said CEO Matt McCarroll resigned in less than a week into his job due to disagreement on employment contract.

ATP, with a 40 percent working interest in the well, started drilling in late April 2012. According to an independent reservoir engineering evaluation, Lockwood and Associates, estimates suggest that Shimshon has about 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

The company, however, said it would provide additional information about the discovery during the third quarter of 2012.

Shares of ATP Oil & Gas rose 44 cents to $3.80 in pre-market trading on Nasdaq. They closed at $3.36 on Friday. Houston-based ATP has lost 80 percent of its market value over the past one year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.