FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
ATR wins fresh order from Synergy for 12 turboprops
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

ATR wins fresh order from Synergy for 12 turboprops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European regional aircraft maker ATR said on Tuesday it had won a firm order for 12 72-600 turboprop airplanes from Synergy Aerospace, its second order from the Latin American airline holding company in as many days.

The aircraft will be operated by the group's new subsidiary in Argentina, Avian Lineas Aereas, branded as Avianca Argentina, ATR said in a statement.

Synergy Aerospace also placed options for a further six aircraft, it added.

ATR is a joint venture between Airbus Group and Italian aerospace company Leonardo. It competes for turboprop sales with Canada's Bombardier.

On Monday, the Synergy group, which controls Latin American airline Avianca, announced a separate order for eight ATR turboprop planes as it disclosed plans to invest up to $100 million for a 49 percent stake in Mexican airline Aeromar. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.