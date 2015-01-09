FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atria invests in Nurmo pig cutting plant
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atria invests in Nurmo pig cutting plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* Atria to improve its competitiveness through investment in Nurmo pig cutting plant

* Says is investing about 36 million euros ($42.53 million) in expanding and modernising its pig cutting plant in Nurmo, Finland

* Says new production facilities will measure around 4,500 m2

* Says new production facilities will be built next to old plant, and existing production facilities will be renovated and automated using latest production technology

* It is expected to generate annual cost savings of some 8 million euros in plant’s operations, as a result of automation and reorganisation of production

* Personnel negotiations will begin immediately

* It is estimated that personnel will need to be reduced by maximum 80 people

* Expected duration of investment project is about two years, over course of which needs for reducing and relocating personnel will be specified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
