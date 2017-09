Oct 8 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj :

* Says sold real estate company in Moscow for 12 million euros

* Says will continue to run industrial operations on premises as a lessee until end of 2014

* Says deal will have no impact on the company’s performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)