Oct 30 (Reuters) - Atria Oyj

* Q3 revenue 364.4 million euros versus 358.4 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 16.2 mln euros vs loss 1.8 mln euros

* Says net sales are expected to grow in 2014

* Sees 2014 EBIT without non-recurring items to be clearly lower than previous year's EBIT of 37.0 million euros