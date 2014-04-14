Finland's Atria cuts profit forecast

HELSINKI, April 14 (Reuters) - Finnish food company Atria on Monday cut its full-year operating profit forecast as tightened competition and rising raw material costs hurt its results in the first quarter, sending its shares down.

It said sales prices in Europe have fallen while meat raw material prices have risen in Russia due to weakened rouble as well as the country’s import ban on EU pork meat.

The company said it Atria now sees its 2014 core operating profit to fall clearly, compared to its earlier guidance of a rise from the 37 million euros ($51 million) it made in 2013.

Shares fell after the announcement and were down 6.2 percent at 7.86 euros by 1210 GMT. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)