FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Atria cuts profit forecast
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 14, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Finland's Atria cuts profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 14 (Reuters) - Finnish food company Atria on Monday cut its full-year operating profit forecast as tightened competition and rising raw material costs hurt its results in the first quarter, sending its shares down.

It said sales prices in Europe have fallen while meat raw material prices have risen in Russia due to weakened rouble as well as the country’s import ban on EU pork meat.

The company said it Atria now sees its 2014 core operating profit to fall clearly, compared to its earlier guidance of a rise from the 37 million euros ($51 million) it made in 2013.

Shares fell after the announcement and were down 6.2 percent at 7.86 euros by 1210 GMT. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.