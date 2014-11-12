FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate says 9-month net rental income up 7.3 pct to 153.4 mln euros
November 12, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate says 9-month net rental income up 7.3 pct to 153.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* 9-month gross rental income increased by 5.8 pct to 160.2 million euros (9 months 2013: 151.4 million euros)

* 9-month net rental income increased by 7.3 pct to 153.4 million euros (9 months 2013: 143.0 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA, excluding revaluation result, disposals and impairments, increased by 9.2 pct to 132.2 million euros (9 months 2013: 121.1 million euros)

* 9-month profit before taxation was 63.1 million euros compared to 96.3 million euros for first nine months of 2013

* Says a dividend payment of 0.06 euros per share was made for Q3 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
