Property group Atrium buys $200 mln Polish shopping centre
June 21, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Property group Atrium buys $200 mln Polish shopping centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 21 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate is buying the Galeria Dominikanska shopping centre in Wroclaw, Poland, from the Otto family and Deutsche EuroShop AG for 151.7 million euros ($200 million), the Austrian-listed group said on Friday.

“The acquisition will be financed using the group’s existing cash resources,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other conditions expected to be finalised in the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
