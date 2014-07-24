FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AT&S Q1 revenue of EUR 141.3 million vs. EUR 142.5 million year ago
#Semiconductors
July 24, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AT&S Q1 revenue of EUR 141.3 million vs. EUR 142.5 million year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24(Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :

* Said on Wednesday Q1 revenue of EUR 141.3 million vs. previous year’s EUR 142.5 million

* Said Q1 EBITDA amounted to EUR 29.1 million, an increase of 3.6% on the Q1 2013/14 total of EUR 28.1 million

* Said consolidated net income for the first quarter rose by 14.6% to  7.6 million

* CEO said expects positive performance to continue in light of traditionally strong demand for mobile devices in second half of calendar year

Source text - bit.ly/UuxMOR

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
