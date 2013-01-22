FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&S to invest 350 mln euros to expand business
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

AT&S to invest 350 mln euros to expand business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Austrian printed circuit board group AT&S will invest around 350 million euros ($466 million) to enter the business of producing integrated circuit (IC) substrates in China, it said on Tuesday.

The move reflects a trend toward convergence of producing semiconductors and printed circuit boards, it said in a statement. IC substrates connect semiconductors and printed circuit boards.

AT&S cited estimates that the market for IC substrate packages could reach $11.8 billion in 2016 from close to $8.6 billion now. It expects to start getting sales in the segment from 2016.

“The production of IC substrates will be in China. AT&S will build up the necessary know-how with support by a leading semiconductor manufacturer and will enter the market in close cooperation,” it said, adding a production facility was under construction in Chongqing, China. It did not elaborate.

“From today’s perspective AT&S foresees investments of around 350 million euros, which excludes start-up costs.”

AT&S generated record third-quarter revenues of 150 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around 30.5 million.

It credited the launch of new models by smartphone manufacturers and stronger demand for high-end printed circuit boards in the premium automotive segment for its gains.

$1 = 0.7510 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.