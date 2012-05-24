FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's ATS Automation posts profit on lower solar loss
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's ATS Automation posts profit on lower solar loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, which makes factory automation systems and solar energy equipment, reported a quarterly profit, aided by growth at its transportation business and a narrower loss at its solar operations.

Fourth-quarter net income was C$3 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$79.5 million, or 91 Canadian cents per share, last year.

ATS also serves customers in industries such as life sciences, computer electronics, energy and consumer products.

Loss from discontinued operations was C$7.9 million compared with C$93.9 million a year earlier. During the quarter, a French court appointed a buyer for its solar panel unit in the country.

Total revenue from continuing operations rose 17 percent to C$173.5 million.

Transportation revenue more than doubled to C$74 million, while sales at its life sciences unit increased 3 percent to C$57 million.

ATS shares closed at C$8.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.