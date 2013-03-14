FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T says could sell non-core assets
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

AT&T says could sell non-core assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Thursday that it could sell non-core assets if it wanted additional financial flexibility, but declined say which assets might be offered.

AT&T spokesman Brad Burns declined to comment on speculation from an RBC analyst that the company could sell its wireless broadcast towers. RBC did not return Reuters phone calls seeking comment.

Burns said in an email that AT&T has seen others in the industry sell non-core assets, and “if we wanted additional flexibility, that could be an option for us, too.”

“In all cases, our decisions are driven by what’s right for the company and for our shareowners, so in that sense, nothing’s off the table,” Burns said. “But any comments by analysts about potential sales are simply speculation.”

“The bottom line is we have attractive assets that could be a potential source of cash,” Burns said in an emailed statement.

He said, however, that company has “a solid financial position with a strong balance sheet,” including record cash flows in 2012 and expectations for $14 billion or more in free cash flow in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.