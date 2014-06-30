FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T expands board to 14, appoints Glenn Hutchins as member
June 30, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T expands board to 14, appoints Glenn Hutchins as member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc will expand its board of directors to 14 members from 13 and has appointed Glenn Hutchins, a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s board of directors, to fill the new vacancy, the company said on Monday.

Hutchins, co-founder of technology investment firm Silver Lake Partners, which manages $23 billion in combined assets, will also be appointed to AT&T’s corporate development and finance committee, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision. (Reporting by Marina Lopes in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
