FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T to sell up to $1.5 bln of bonds in Taiwan
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

AT&T to sell up to $1.5 bln of bonds in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. telecom carrier AT&T will raise up to $1.5 billion via a bond sale in Taiwan, its underwriter said on Monday, making it the second such offering by a U.S. firm this year.

The 30-year bond will offer potential investors a fixed annual return of 4.7 percent, said Yvonne Chu, a vice president at the underwriter Masterlink Securities Corp.

The bond will be priced later and is set to list on the island on Nov. 10.

In September, Verizon had sold a similar bond in Taiwan. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.