BRIEF-CEO: NSA scandal affecting AT&T's business irrespective of any M&A issues
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-CEO: NSA scandal affecting AT&T's business irrespective of any M&A issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc : * CEO says expect AT&T to be disruptive on non-contract space this year * CEO says monday’s statement on Vodafone speaks for itself, doesn’t

have much to add from his previous Europe comments * CEO says was contacted over the weekend by UK takeover panel because of a lot

of press about AT&T in Europe * CEO says nsa scandal is affecting its ongoing business irrespective of

anything that might relate to m&a * CEO says met several administration and policy folks in Europe to discuss the

nsa issue

