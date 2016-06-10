Citigroup sues AT&T for trademark infringement

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Friday sued AT&T Inc, saying the phone company infringed its trademarks in the phrase “thankyou” by using the terms “thanks” and “AT&T thanks” in a new customer loyalty program.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank filed its complaint in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. It seeks a halt to any infringements, triple and punitive damages and other remedies. AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)