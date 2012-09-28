FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-AT&T, CWA fail to ratify labor contract for 22,000
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-AT&T, CWA fail to ratify labor contract for 22,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to reflect recent contracts covered AT&T Corp as well as Midwest. Corrects workforce to 242,380 from 256,000 to reflect more recent numbers)

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Friday that workers voted against a three-year labor contract covering 22,000 people, sending the telecommunications provider back to the drawing board with its union.

AT&T said it would continue to work with the Communications Workers of America to reach an agreement for employees in its Southeast region of nine states including Florida and Georgia after they failed to convince the workers to ratify the deal.

Workers had recently voted in favor of three-year contracts for AT&T’s Midwest region a nd its AT&T Corp group c overing 19,000 people. The company’s total workforce was roughly 24 2 ,3 8 0 at the end of the second quarter. Th e CWA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
