FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T workers fail to ratify labor contract for 20,000
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

AT&T workers fail to ratify labor contract for 20,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that wireline workers failed to ratify a new four-year labor contract that would have covered about 20,000 of its employees in the U.S. Southwest.

The telephone company said it would continue to work with the Communications Workers of America union to reach an agreement. The current labor contract expires on April 6.

AT&T wireline employees represented by the CWA had ratified three-year contracts for the Midwest region and a three-year contract for the Southeast region, collectively covering about 40,000 workers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.