AT&T workers fail to ratify labor contract for 20,000

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that wireline workers failed to ratify a new four-year labor contract that would have covered about 20,000 of its employees in the U.S. Southwest.

The telephone company said it would continue to work with the Communications Workers of America union to reach an agreement. The current labor contract expires on April 6.

AT&T wireline employees represented by the CWA had ratified three-year contracts for the Midwest region and a three-year contract for the Southeast region, collectively covering about 40,000 workers.