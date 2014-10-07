FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T says some customers being informed of data breach in August
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

AT&T says some customers being informed of data breach in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc informed about 1,600 customers that an employee gained unauthorized access to their personal data in August, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, the latest in a flurry of data breaches in recent months.

According to a letter posted on the website of the Attorney General of Vermont on Oct. 1, the company said the person may have obtained Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers and AT&T services customers subscribed to. (bit.ly/1s3mbnL)

Federal authorities have been notified regarding the incident, and the employee has since been fired, the carrier said.

“Unfortunately, we recently learned that one of our employees did not follow our strict privacy rules and inappropriately obtained some customer information. This individual no longer works at AT&T and we are directly contacting the limited number of affected customers,” an AT&T spokesman said.

The news follows breaches that include a massive cyberattack at JPMorgan Chase & Co, a theft involving Apple Inc’s iCloud and an alleged international computer hacking ring charged with stealing more than $100 million worth of software and data - some of it used to train military pilots and some related to Microsoft Corp’s Xbox. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.