July 24, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC gives AT&T final clearance to buy DirecTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - AT&T received the final blessing from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, combining the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest satellite-TV provider.

After more than a year of review, the FCC finalized its vote to approve the merger with conditions. The Justice Department gave the deal its seal of approval on Tuesday, finding no significant risks to competition.

“The Commission’s decision is based on a careful, thorough review of the record, which includes extensive economic analysis and documentary data from the applicants, as well as comments from interested parties,” the FCC said in a statement. “Based on this review, the Commission has determined that granting the application, subject to certain conditions, is in the public interest.” (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

