AT&T CEO says DirecTV to negotiate NFL deal independently
May 21, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T CEO says DirecTV to negotiate NFL deal independently

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - DirecTV will negotiate a deal with the National Football League independently, AT&T Inc’s chief executive said, days after the mobile carrier announced a bid on the company that hinges on a renewal of the NFL Sunday Ticket Football Package.

A bid on DirecTV’s rival, Dish would have raised regulatory scrutiny due to the company’s broadband ambitions and wireless spectrum holdings, CEO Randall Stephenson told investors at a conference on Tuesday.

Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Bernadette Baum

