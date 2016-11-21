FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DirecTV mobile streaming services in line with regulations, AT&T tells FCC
November 21, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 9 months ago

DirecTV mobile streaming services in line with regulations, AT&T tells FCC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's DirecTV mobile video services that do not have data charges for video streaming do not violate net neutrality rules, the telecommunications company told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in a letter on Monday.

Earlier this month, the FCC told AT&T it had "serious concerns" about whether rivals will be able to compete with its upcoming DirecTV Now online video service that will cost $35 a month and demanded a response by Nov. 21. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)

