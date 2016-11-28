FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T unveils DirecTV Now streaming service ahead of Nov 30 launch
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

AT&T unveils DirecTV Now streaming service ahead of Nov 30 launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. TV provider, took the wraps off its new DirecTV Now streaming service on Monday, making a foray into the new and crowded online video service market and hoping to win subscribers who shun pay-television subscriptions.

The company said it will offer three new streaming services - DirecTV Now, Freeview and Fullscreen starting Nov 30. DirecTV Now pricing bundles will range from over 60 channels for $35 per month to over 120 channels for $70 a month in introductory offer, AT&T said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Diane Craft)

