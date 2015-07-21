FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC chair proposes approval of AT&T-DirecTV merger -sources
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC chair proposes approval of AT&T-DirecTV merger -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Tom Wheeler on Tuesday circulated an order to approve AT&T Inc’s bid to buy DirecTV for $48.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The merger, which has been under the FCC’s review for months, would combine the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier with the largest satellite-TV provider. FCC’s four other commissioners would need to vote in coming days to formally approve the deal.

The Justice Department must also approve it for the transaction to go forward. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.