Former AT&T partners petition FCC to block DirecTV bid
September 18, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Former AT&T partners petition FCC to block DirecTV bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - More than ninety former business partners of AT&T Inc are demanding the Federal Communications Commision block the wireless carrier’s $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, saying the company engaged in anti-competitive behavior and violated fiduciary duty.

In a filing with the FCC, the partners operating under the Minority Cellular Partners Coalition, accuse AT&T of squelching competition and knowingly harming its business partners.

AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Marina Lopes, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
