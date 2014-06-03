FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T sees 20 pct cut in U-verse content costs after DirecTV merger
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T sees 20 pct cut in U-verse content costs after DirecTV merger

Marina Lopes

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - AT&T said on Tuesday it expects to cut programming costs for its U-verse television product by more than 20 percent with its $48.5 billion purchase of satellite television provider DirecTV - savings that will be the biggest portion of the deal’s cost benefits.

The acquisition will also enable AT&T, the country’s No. 2 wireless carrier, to offer a pay TV and wireless bundle to an additional 45 million U.S. customers, the company said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing adds details to a bid that has boggled some analysts who see little benefit to the mobile carrier.

Pay TV operators have complained about rising programming costs, which take up a major chunk of operators’ video revenue and hurt their margins.

AT&T expects to save roughly $650 million annually in the two years after the deal closes, and $1.6 billion annually in year three and after. The savings will give AT&T more leverage to negotiate content costs, the company said last month. (Reporting By Marina Lopes; Additional reporting by Liana Baker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.