FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T posts higher quarterly earnings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 11:43 AM / in 5 years

AT&T posts higher quarterly earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc posted an increase in quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday as its wireless subscriber growth was better than expected.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider, added 320,000 contract customers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for about 233,000 from six analysts contacted by Reuters.

AT&T posted a second-quarter profit of $3.90 billion, or 66 cents per share, compared with $3.59 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue rose to $31.6 billion from $31.5 billion but fell a little short of analyst expectations for $31.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter AT&T sold 53 percent of its telephone directory business to Cerberus for $750 million in cash.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.