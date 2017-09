NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc reported higher quarterly revenue on Tuesday, but the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider’s wireless subscriber growth fell short of Wall Street expectations.

It had fourth-quarter earnings of $6.9 billion, or $1.31 per share, compared with a loss of $3.86 billion, or 68 cents per share in the year-ago quarter when it had a massive actuarial charge. The latest quarter included a pension related gain.

Revenue rose to $33.16 billion from $32.58 billion.