NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc posted quarterly revenue on Tuesday that was ahead of Wall Street expectations as it added wireless subscribers.

The No. 2 U.S mobile service provider posted earnings of $3.82 billion, or 71 cents per share, compared with $3.97 billion, or 66 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $32.08 billion from $31.58 billion and compared with Wall Street expectations for $31.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.