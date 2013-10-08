AT&T CEO sees "huge opportunity" in Europe

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Tuesday that he sees a “huge opportunity for somebody” in Europe to invest in mobile broadband and reap the big profits already being generated from such services in the United States.

Speaking at an industry conference held by ETNO, the European telecoms lobby, Stephenson also counseled Europe to get its mobile spectrum policy right so as to spur much needed network investments.

“I continue to be fascinated and impressed by how slow mobile broadband is moving in Europe. So I think of this as a huge opportunity for somebody,” said Stephenson.

AT&T has been looking at opportunities to expand into Europe since the beginning of the year, and has considered options including pan-European player Vodafone and Britain’s largest mobile carrier EE , according to sector bankers.