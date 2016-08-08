FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T to pay $7.75 mln for allowing sham directory assistance calls
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

AT&T to pay $7.75 mln for allowing sham directory assistance calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - AT&T will pay $7.75 million after a federal investigation found it allowed unauthorized third-party charges on its customers’ telephone bills, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Monday.

The company allowed “scammers to charge customers approximately $9 per month for a sham directory assistance service,” the FCC said Monday. The fraud was uncovered by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration while investigating two Ohio companies for drug-related crimes and money laundering, the FCC said. The settlement includes $6.8 million in refunds and a $950,000 federal fine. AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

