a year ago
AT&T agrees to pay $450,000 to settle FCC probe
September 23, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

AT&T agrees to pay $450,000 to settle FCC probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that AT&T Inc has agreed to pay a $450,000 fine for unauthorized operations of fixed wireless stations and will not engage in repeat behavior, resolving a lengthy government investigation.

Over a four-year-period, AT&T operated many point-to-point microwave stations throughout the United States at variance with its licenses, the FCC said. Wireless stations are used by phone companies to connect calls and television signals directly between towers in areas that cannot be connected using standard wireline or fiber optic cable because of cost or terrain. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
