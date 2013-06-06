AT&T sees 500,000 wireless net adds in second quarter

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Thursday that it expects to report second quarter net subscriber additions of about 500,000 and stronger U-verse broadband and TV subscriber growth.

It backed its full year forecast for revenue growth exceeding 2 percent and reported “strong free cash flow” and another $1 billion in cash proceeds.

It said that the cash came from a distribution of about $500 million from YP Holdings LLC, where AT&T holds a minority stake, and about $550 million from its recent sale of shares in America Movil shares.