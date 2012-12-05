FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T raises 2012 smartphone sales target
December 5, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

AT&T raises 2012 smartphone sales target

Dec 5 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc raised its 2012 smartphone sales target to 26 million from 25 million on strong demand so far this quarter.

The company sold 6.4 million smartphones in the first two months of the fourth quarter, AT&T Mobility Chief Executive Ralph de la Vega said at an investor conference.

“Traffic in stores has been strong,” de la Vega said.

Five million customers opted for AT&T’s data share plans in less than four months, he said. Those customers also bought bigger data packages than expected.

