U.S. sues AT&T over data throttling on certain smartphone plans

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against AT&T Inc on Tuesday, alleging that the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier sold consumers unlimited data plans but then would slow their Internet down once they used a certain amount of data.

The Federal Trade Commission, which filed the lawsuit, said that this “throttling” of Internet feeds was deceptive, and said that in some cases the data speeds were slowed by nearly 90 percent.

AT&T did not immediately respond for a request for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny)