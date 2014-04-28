FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T, Honeywell to launch 4G in-flight broadband system
April 28, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T, Honeywell to launch 4G in-flight broadband system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, April 28 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc and Honeywell International Inc said on Monday that they have agreed to launch a high-speed 4G LTE-based in-flight connectivity service for airlines and passengers in commercial, business and general aviation in the U.S.

The system would use air-to-ground cell technology, drawing on AT&T’s network and using Honeywell technology on the aircraft, officials from Honeywell said in an interview.

Gogo Inc currently provides an air-to-ground technology that is available on about 80 percent of wired commercial aircraft in the U.S.

Honeywell said the AT&T system would have greater speed and bandwidth than do existing systems and would begin operating in 2015 in the United States.

Gogo shares fell 14 percent in after-market trading, following the announcement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

