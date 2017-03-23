FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. settles AT&T's DirecTV case on talks with rivals over baseball
March 23, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. settles AT&T's DirecTV case on talks with rivals over baseball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.

The government said in a complaint last year that because of the information swaps, most Los Angeles residents were unable to watch the Dodgers games on television for the past three years.

The settlement does not require any pay-TV company to carry the Dodgers channel but does require DirecTV to refrain from swapping competitively sensitive information with rivals, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)

