a year ago
Appeals court dismisses FTC lawsuit against AT&T for data throttling
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Appeals court dismisses FTC lawsuit against AT&T for data throttling

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An appeals court in California on Monday dismissed the U.S. government's lawsuit accusing AT&T Inc of reducing Internet speeds for customers whose data use exceeded certain levels even though they had bought unlimited plans.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it reversed the district court's denial of AT&T's motion to dismiss the "data-throttling" lawsuit.

The Federal Trade Commission sued AT&T in October 2014, saying the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier's throttling of Internet feeds was deceptive. In some cases, data speeds were slowed by nearly 90 percent, the lawsuit said.

Neither the FTC nor AT&T immediately replied to requests for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
