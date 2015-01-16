FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T appoints Arroyo as Iusacell CEO in Mexico
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

AT&T appoints Arroyo as Iusacell CEO in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - AT&T said on Friday it had appointed company veteran F. Thaddeus Arroyo as the chief executive of Iusacell, Mexico’s No.3 wireless carrier which it recently bought.

Arroyo, who the company said has been with AT&T for 19 years, was previously president of the technology department and before that Chief Information Officer.

AT&T agreed to buy Mexico’s Iusacell for $1.7 billion in November as it seeks to grab a slice of a market with lower cellular penetration than the United States and faster potential growth. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

