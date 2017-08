MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc on Thursday said it had named Kelly King the new chief executive of its Mexico business.

King, who was previously the president of the consumer mobile division in twelve U.S. states, will replace Thaddeus Arroyo, according to a company statement.

Arroyo will become CEO of the Business Solutions and International unit. (Reporting by Christine Murray)